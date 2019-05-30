South Range softball won their 1st District crown in 3 years

by: Vince Pellegrini

South Range Raiders – High School Softball

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Raiders won the South Range District by topping Girard, Springfield and Crestview along the way to their 4th championship in 6 years. Sophomore standout Bree Kohler led the team in hitting (.458), homers (9), RBIs (40), wins (16) and earned run average (2.66). She struck out 210 batters in 147 innings.  A strong senior class of Drew Feren, Marlaina Slabach, Maddie Helon, Brooke Sauerwein, and Hanna Dennison all helped lead the team to a 20-win season.

2019 South Range Softball Stats
Head Coach: Jeff DeRose
Record: 20-10

Team Stats
Batting Average: .326
Earned Run Average: 2.91

Individual Stats
Batting Average
Bree Kohler – .458 (44-96)
Julie Centofanti – .427 (32-75)
Hanna Dennison – .361 (30-83)
Marlaina Slabach – .306 (30-98)
Brooke Sauerwein – .302 (19-63)
Drew Feren – .300 (27-90)

Hits
Bree Kohler – 44
Julie Centofanti – 32
Hanna Dennison – 30
Marlaina Slabach – 30
Jillian Strecansky – 29
Drew Feren – 27

Runs Scored
Bree Kohler – 37
Marlaina Slabach – 28
Hanna Dennison – 26
Drew Feren – 23

Doubles
Hanna Dennison – 8
Bree Kohler – 7
Julie Centofanti – 5
Jillian Strecansky – 5

Triples
Bree Kohler – 7
Hanna Dennison – 2
Brooke Sauerwein – 2

Homeruns
Bree Kohler – 9
Jillian Stercansky – 5

Runs Batted In
Bree Kohler – 40
Julie Centofanti – 24
Jillian Strecansky – 18
Brooke Sauerwein – 16
Hanna Dennison – 16

Pitching Wins
Bree Kohler – 16-5
Reagan Irons – 4-4

Earned Run Average 
Bree Kohler – 2.66 (147 IP)

Innings Pitched
Bree Kohler – 147
Reagan Irons – 50

Strikeouts
Bree Kohler – 210
Reagan Irons – 35
 

