South Range softball standout reaches major career milestone

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – South Range pitcher Bree Kohler recorded her 500th career strikeout in a 7-0 win over Lakeview in high school softball action on Wednesday.

She tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts against the Lady Bulldogs.

Kohler reached the milestone, despite the fact that the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samantha Susany went 3-4 with three RBIs and a run scored for South Range. Madison Dado went 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Jillian Strecansky went 1-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Reagan Irons also drove in a run.

With the win, South Range improves to 16-3 overall on the season. The Raiders return to action at home against Howland on Friday.