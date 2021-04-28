South Range softball standout reaches major career milestone

Sports

Bree Kohler tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts against the Lady Bulldogs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
South Range Raiders High School Softball

Credit: Matt_Brown/E+/Getty Images

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – South Range pitcher Bree Kohler recorded her 500th career strikeout in a 7-0 win over Lakeview in high school softball action on Wednesday.

She tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts against the Lady Bulldogs.

Kohler reached the milestone, despite the fact that the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samantha Susany went 3-4 with three RBIs and a run scored for South Range. Madison Dado went 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Jillian Strecansky went 1-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Reagan Irons also drove in a run.

With the win, South Range improves to 16-3 overall on the season. The Raiders return to action at home against Howland on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com