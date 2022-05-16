BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range posted a 6-2 win over West Branch thanks to a five-run fourth inning.

Samantha Susany and Madison Dado each had a pair of hits for the Raiders. South Range’s offense combined for eight hits.

Three Raider hurlers combined to throw seven innings, struck out four and didn’t allow an earned run.

The top seeded Raiders (19-6) will meet Mooney on Tuesday in the Division III Canfield District Semifinal.

Ragan Greeneisen and Sydney Mercer both had two hits for West Branch.

The Warriors (15-6) will meet Poland in the Division II Jefferson District Semifinal on Tuesday.