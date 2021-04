South Range Senior Bree Kohler pitched a perfect game in the Raiders' 11-0 win over Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – South Range Senior Bree Kohler pitched a perfect game in the Raiders’ 11-0 win over Carolina Forest in high school softball action on Monday.

Kohler struck out 12 batters in the win, and also drove in a pair of runs at the plate.

Samantha Susany tallied 3 hits and 2 RBI’s in the win.

The Raiders also fell to Clover 11-10 on Monday.

South Range is now 4-1 overall on the season, and returns to action on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.