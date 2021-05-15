South Range senior posting impressive numbers to lead Raiders into tournament

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – When South Range senior Bree Kohler steps up to the circle, she has one thing on her mind.

“I just want to strike everyone out,” Kohler said laughing.

That’s exactly what she does. So far this season, Kohler has recorded 161 strikeouts and has an ERA of 1.00. Back in April, Kohler reached a huge career milestone and recorded her 500th career strikeout, despite missing her junior year due to COVID-19.

“She’s able to spot her pitches very well,” said South Range Coach Jeff DeRose. “She has tremendous speed. She has good spin pitches, too, so she’s able to change speed and fool batters. She’s able to place pitches, like when we call certain locations, nine times out of ten, she’ll hit her spots.”



Kohler is also dangerous at the plate. As a sophomore, she set the school record for hits in a season with 44. Now a senior, Kohler is currently batting .509 and leads the Raiders in nearly every single offensive category.

“She hits the ball so hard that obviously I pray the fielders have masks on because she does hit the ball so hard,” DeRose said. “She can place the ball anywhere in the field. Her power is just tremendous. She’s a strong girl.”

Kohler will continue her softball career next year at Youngstown State.

“I decided really early freshman year before I even played in high school,” Kohler added. “I decided because I like being able to still come home and my parents being able to come to all my games.”



Her coach thinks she will make an immediate impact.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she was a starter as a freshman,” DeRose said. “She’s a tremendous athlete here, one of the best I’ve ever had at South Range.”