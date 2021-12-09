BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range Senior standout Camden Thomas was one of 89 boys nationwide to be named United Soccer Coaches High School All American.

Watch the video above to hear his reaction to earning the prestigious honor.

Thomas broke a pair of longstanding South Range program records along the way. His 44 goals are the most in a season in program history.

He also now owns the mark of most assists in a season with 26.

Thomas helped lead South Range to a record of 14-3-1.

Thomas and fellow All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the Kansas City Convention Center in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.