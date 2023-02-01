CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range High School had four student-athletes sign to continue their careers at the college level on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

Football standout Shane Lindstrom will continue his career at Ohio Dominican.

Lindstrom helped lead the Raiders to a Division V state championship this past season. He racked up 1,115 receiving yards with 16 total touchdowns in 15 games, not including the state title game.

He is South Range’s all-time receiving yards and touchdowns leader.

Wrestlers Jake Starkey and Hunter Newell will be teammates in college as they signed to continue to wrestle at Mount Union.

Newell recently captured an EOWL title in the 106-pound weight class while Starkey finished in third place in the 165-pound division.

South Range softball standout Julie Stachowicz also signed to play in college as she will head south and attend the State College of South Florida.