CLYDE, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range will be matched against Liberty Center, a program that has lots of tradition playing this deep into the postseason. The Tigers are competing in their eighth Final Four game (3-4).

The Raiders are back in the State Semifinal round for the first time in five years.

The winner will meet either Ironton (14-0) or Valley View (13-1) in the Division V State championship game at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 2.

High School Football Playoffs – Division V State Semifinal

Friday, November 25, 2022, at Clyde

Liberty Center (14-0) vs. South Range (14-0)

Team statistics:

Scoring Offense: South Range, 42.7; Liberty Center, 39.2

Scoring Defense: South Range, 8.8; Liberty Center, 9.0

Playoff history:

Post-season wins: Liberty Center, 38; South Range, 28

Regional championships: Liberty Center, 8 (1992, 93, 97, 98, 99, 2000, 18, 22); South Range, 3 (2005, 17, 22)

State championships: Liberty Center, 1 (1997); South Range, 0

Game notes:

Liberty Center

Liberty Center — ranked #4 in the final poll — won the Region 18 crown by defeating Elmwood (49-38).



The Tigers have averaged 41.8 points over the course of their last 10 outings.



Over the past five years, the Tigers have compiled a combined winning percentage of 84.4% (54-10). Liberty Center has won the regional championship in 2018 and 2022. Coach Casey Mohler has seen his Tiger bunch qualify for the playoffs in each of the last five years.



In 1997, Liberty Center won the Division V state title over Amanda-Clearcreek (49-8).

South Range:

The Raiders have won 27 of their last 28 games played, going back even more they’ve been victorious in 36 of their last 38 contests.



South Range has won 14 games in a single season for the first time in program history.



The Raider defense has held the opposition to less than 10 points eight times this year. Their offense has scored 42 points or more in eight games as well.



South Range was turned away in the Final Four by Patrick Henry (48-28) in 2005 and by Eastwood (21-7) in 2017. Coach Dan Yeagley’s team is seeking their first appearance in the state championship game.

2022 Results

Liberty Center (14-0)

Tigers 49 Elmwood 38*

Tigers 34 Coldwater 0*

Tigers 41 Liberty-Benton 7*

Tigers 61 Port Clinton 20*

Tigers 51 Delta 14

Tigers 48 Evergreen 7

Tigers 43 Patrick Henry 6

Tigers 49 Bryan 7

Tigers 42 Swanton 0

Tigers 16 Archbold 0

Tigers 40 Wauseon 6

Tigers 9 Otsego 0

Tigers 35 Napoleon 21

Tigers 31 Tinora 0

*-playoff

South Range (14-0)

Raiders 49 Perry 21*

Raiders 34 Cardinal Mooney 6*

Raiders 49 Garrettsville Garfield 10*

Raiders 35 Liberty 6*

Raiders 28 Hubbard 0

Raiders 66 Lakeview 6

Raiders 42 Jefferson 7

Raiders 55 Niles 0

Raiders 56 Girard 12

Raiders 48 Poland 0

Raiders 23 Struthers 13

Raiders 34 Canton Central Catholic 21

Raiders 42 University School 14

Raiders 37 Springfield 7

*-playoff