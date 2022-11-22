CLYDE, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range will be matched against Liberty Center, a program that has lots of tradition playing this deep into the postseason. The Tigers are competing in their eighth Final Four game (3-4).
The Raiders are back in the State Semifinal round for the first time in five years.
The winner will meet either Ironton (14-0) or Valley View (13-1) in the Division V State championship game at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 2.
High School Football Playoffs – Division V State Semifinal
Friday, November 25, 2022, at Clyde
Liberty Center (14-0) vs. South Range (14-0)
Team statistics:
Scoring Offense: South Range, 42.7; Liberty Center, 39.2
Scoring Defense: South Range, 8.8; Liberty Center, 9.0
Playoff history:
Post-season wins: Liberty Center, 38; South Range, 28
Regional championships: Liberty Center, 8 (1992, 93, 97, 98, 99, 2000, 18, 22); South Range, 3 (2005, 17, 22)
State championships: Liberty Center, 1 (1997); South Range, 0
Game notes:
Liberty Center
- Liberty Center — ranked #4 in the final poll — won the Region 18 crown by defeating Elmwood (49-38).
- The Tigers have averaged 41.8 points over the course of their last 10 outings.
- Over the past five years, the Tigers have compiled a combined winning percentage of 84.4% (54-10). Liberty Center has won the regional championship in 2018 and 2022. Coach Casey Mohler has seen his Tiger bunch qualify for the playoffs in each of the last five years.
- In 1997, Liberty Center won the Division V state title over Amanda-Clearcreek (49-8).
South Range:
- The Raiders have won 27 of their last 28 games played, going back even more they’ve been victorious in 36 of their last 38 contests.
- South Range has won 14 games in a single season for the first time in program history.
- The Raider defense has held the opposition to less than 10 points eight times this year. Their offense has scored 42 points or more in eight games as well.
- South Range was turned away in the Final Four by Patrick Henry (48-28) in 2005 and by Eastwood (21-7) in 2017. Coach Dan Yeagley’s team is seeking their first appearance in the state championship game.
2022 Results
Liberty Center (14-0)
Tigers 49 Elmwood 38*
Tigers 34 Coldwater 0*
Tigers 41 Liberty-Benton 7*
Tigers 61 Port Clinton 20*
Tigers 51 Delta 14
Tigers 48 Evergreen 7
Tigers 43 Patrick Henry 6
Tigers 49 Bryan 7
Tigers 42 Swanton 0
Tigers 16 Archbold 0
Tigers 40 Wauseon 6
Tigers 9 Otsego 0
Tigers 35 Napoleon 21
Tigers 31 Tinora 0
*-playoff
South Range (14-0)
Raiders 49 Perry 21*
Raiders 34 Cardinal Mooney 6*
Raiders 49 Garrettsville Garfield 10*
Raiders 35 Liberty 6*
Raiders 28 Hubbard 0
Raiders 66 Lakeview 6
Raiders 42 Jefferson 7
Raiders 55 Niles 0
Raiders 56 Girard 12
Raiders 48 Poland 0
Raiders 23 Struthers 13
Raiders 34 Canton Central Catholic 21
Raiders 42 University School 14
Raiders 37 Springfield 7
*-playoff