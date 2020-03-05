South Range rolls to first Regional Final appearance in school history

South Range rolled past Champion 47-25 in the Division III Girls Regional Semifinals at Cuyahoga Falls on Wednesday night.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range rolled past Champion 47-25 in the Division III Girls Regional Semifinals at Cuyahoga Falls on Wednesday night.

The Raiders were led in scoring by Izzy Lamparty who tallied a game-high 20 points. Lexi Giles added 13 points in the win.

Emma Gumont led Champion with a team-high 8 points.

Champion ends the season with a record of 21-5 overall.

South Range improves to 20-6 on the season. The Raiders advance to face Elyria Catholic in the Division III Regional Final Saturdat at 1:30 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.