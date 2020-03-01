South Range rolls past Crestview; Raiders returning to Regionals

South Range rolled past Crestview 48-32 in the Division III Girls' Basketball District Final Saturday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range rolled past Crestview 48-32 in the Division III Girls’ Basketball District Final Saturday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Lexi Giles led all scorers with 16 points for the Lady Raiders. Gabby Lamparty added 12 points, while Izzy Lamparty also reached double-figures with 10.

Tanner Hoffer was the lone Lady Rebel to reach double-figures, finishing with a team-high 13 points. Krista Perry chipped in with 6 points in the setback.

Crestview’s season comes to an end with a record of 16-9.

South Range improves to 19-6 on the season. The Raiders advance to face Champion in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.