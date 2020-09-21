South Range ranked in top-10 of latest state football poll

Four local high school football teams are ranked in the top 10 in the latest state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local high school football teams have cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.

DIVISION I
1. Pickerington Central      
2. Dublin Coffman 
3. West Chester Lakota West         
4. Lakewood St. Edward
5. Mentor           
6. Cincinnati Princeton      
7. Perrysburg             
8. Clayton Northmont               
9. Canton McKinley          
10. Springfield                  
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cincinnati St. Xavier 18.; 12. Stow-Munroe Falls 13    

DIVISION II             
1. Akron Hoban (15)                 
2. Toledo Central Catholic           
3. Westerville South    
4. Avon          
5. Massillon Perry         
6. Cincinnati Winton Woods             
7. Cincinnati La Salle (1)          
8. Massillon Washington          
(tie) Hudson               
10. Lewis Center Olentangy                  
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Austintown-Fitch (1) 24; 12. Piqua 21; 13. Kings Mills Kings 18; 14. Avon Lake 14      

DIVISION III           
1. Chardon (12)           
2. Bellbrook (3)           
3. Hamilton Badin (3)         
4. Canfield    
5. New Richmond         
6. Dresden Tri-Valley         
7. Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)       
8. Streetsboro             
9. Columbus St. Francis DeSales                 
10. Thornville Sheridan                     
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. New Philadelphia 29; 12. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 26; 13. Tiffin Columbian 23; 14. Bowling Green 21; 15. Steubenville 18; 16. Jackson 17; 17. Hubbard 14; 17. Ashland 14; 19. London 13; 20. Geneva 12

DIVISION IV          
1. St. Clairsville           
2. Cincinnati Indian Hill      
3. Cincinnati Wyoming        
4. Bloom-Carroll       
5. Cincinnati McNicholas       
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie          
7. Bellevue         
8. Canal Fulton Northwest            
9. Waverly           
10. Kenton                       
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. LaGrange Keystone 23; 12. West Branch (1) 20; 13. Shelby 16; 14. Van Wert 14; 14. Wauseon 14; 16. Oberlin Firelands 13 

DIVISION V          
1. Kirtland             
2. Ironton           
3. South Range       
4. Findlay Liberty-Benton    
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood               
6. St. Bernard Roger Bacon      
7. Bellaire               
8. Wheelersburg               
9. Baltimore Liberty Union            
10. Brookville                       
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Garrettsville Garfield 29; 12. Tontogany Otsego 23

DIVISION VI          
1. Coldwater (12)             
2. Beverly Fort Frye       
3. Mechanicsburg               
4. New Middletown Springfield      
5. Mogadore (2)           
6. Frankfort Adena            
7. Archbold               
8. Wickliffe           
9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford               
10. Centerburg                       
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Creston Norwayne (1) 31; 12. Worthington Christian 18; 13. Andover Pymatuning Valley 16; 14. Sherwood Fairview (1) 15; 15. Milford Center Fairbanks 14; 16. Proctorville Fairland 13      

DIVISION VII        
1. Maria Stein Marion Local         
2. Lucas             
3. Ft. Loramie               
4. New Madison Tri-Village       
5. Glouster Trimble                 
6. Arlington             
7. Lima Central Catholic             
8. Warren John F. Kennedy           
9. Malvern                
10. Dalton                        
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Beaver Eastern 14; 12. New Matamoras Frontier 12. 12. Leetonia 12

