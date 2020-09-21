South Range ranked in top-10 of latest state football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local high school football teams have cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.
DIVISION I
1. Pickerington Central
2. Dublin Coffman
3. West Chester Lakota West
4. Lakewood St. Edward
5. Mentor
6. Cincinnati Princeton
7. Perrysburg
8. Clayton Northmont
9. Canton McKinley
10. Springfield
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cincinnati St. Xavier 18.; 12. Stow-Munroe Falls 13
DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (15)
2. Toledo Central Catholic
3. Westerville South
4. Avon
5. Massillon Perry
6. Cincinnati Winton Woods
7. Cincinnati La Salle (1)
8. Massillon Washington
(tie) Hudson
10. Lewis Center Olentangy
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Austintown-Fitch (1) 24; 12. Piqua 21; 13. Kings Mills Kings 18; 14. Avon Lake 14
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (12)
2. Bellbrook (3)
3. Hamilton Badin (3)
4. Canfield
5. New Richmond
6. Dresden Tri-Valley
7. Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
8. Streetsboro
9. Columbus St. Francis DeSales
10. Thornville Sheridan
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. New Philadelphia 29; 12. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 26; 13. Tiffin Columbian 23; 14. Bowling Green 21; 15. Steubenville 18; 16. Jackson 17; 17. Hubbard 14; 17. Ashland 14; 19. London 13; 20. Geneva 12
DIVISION IV
1. St. Clairsville
2. Cincinnati Indian Hill
3. Cincinnati Wyoming
4. Bloom-Carroll
5. Cincinnati McNicholas
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
7. Bellevue
8. Canal Fulton Northwest
9. Waverly
10. Kenton
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. LaGrange Keystone 23; 12. West Branch (1) 20; 13. Shelby 16; 14. Van Wert 14; 14. Wauseon 14; 16. Oberlin Firelands 13
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland
2. Ironton
3. South Range
4. Findlay Liberty-Benton
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood
6. St. Bernard Roger Bacon
7. Bellaire
8. Wheelersburg
9. Baltimore Liberty Union
10. Brookville
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Garrettsville Garfield 29; 12. Tontogany Otsego 23
DIVISION VI
1. Coldwater (12)
2. Beverly Fort Frye
3. Mechanicsburg
4. New Middletown Springfield
5. Mogadore (2)
6. Frankfort Adena
7. Archbold
8. Wickliffe
9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford
10. Centerburg
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Creston Norwayne (1) 31; 12. Worthington Christian 18; 13. Andover Pymatuning Valley 16; 14. Sherwood Fairview (1) 15; 15. Milford Center Fairbanks 14; 16. Proctorville Fairland 13
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local
2. Lucas
3. Ft. Loramie
4. New Madison Tri-Village
5. Glouster Trimble
6. Arlington
7. Lima Central Catholic
8. Warren John F. Kennedy
9. Malvern
10. Dalton
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Beaver Eastern 14; 12. New Matamoras Frontier 12. 12. Leetonia 12