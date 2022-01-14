CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range earned their second win of the year by rallying in the second half to defeat Niles, 44-38. The Raiders outscored Niles in the game’s final 16 minutes, 28-13.

Mark Naples registered 13 points for the Raiders. Dylan Turvey added 10. Landon Moore scored all of his nine points in the second half.

South Range (2-11, 2-5) had lost six games this season by 10 points or less.

Next up for the Raiders is a matchup with Girard next Friday.

Niles has dropped four in a row to fall to 3-8 overall (1-5 Northeast 8). Sam Perrone led the Red Dragons with 13 points. Matt Kozak scored 11.

The Red Dragons will try to get back in the win column when they welcome Campbell Memorial on Tuesday.