CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders offense was on display again Friday night with a 66-6 win over Lakeview.

Tyler Remish, Jake Starkey and Billy Skripac (one rushing, one passing) each had two touchdowns a piece in what was a balanced scoring attack for the Raiders.

The Raiders led 52-6 at halftime.

Lakeview (3-6) will have their regular-season finale next week at home against Jefferson. South Range (9-0) will visit Hubbard.