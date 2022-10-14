CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders offense was on display again Friday night with a 66-6 win over Lakeview.
Tyler Remish, Jake Starkey and Billy Skripac (one rushing, one passing) each had two touchdowns a piece in what was a balanced scoring attack for the Raiders.
The Raiders led 52-6 at halftime.
Lakeview (3-6) will have their regular-season finale next week at home against Jefferson. South Range (9-0) will visit Hubbard.
