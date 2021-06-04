South Range prevails in regional marathon

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range edged Gilmour Academy 1-0 in 10 innings in the Division III Regional Semifinal Friday evening at Massillon Washington High School.

Raiders’ Pitcher Brandon Mikos struck out seventeen batters in the win for the Raiders.

South Range improves to 23-8 overall on the season.

The Raiders advance to face Canton Central Catholic (22-5) in the Division IV Regional Final on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. at Massillon Washington High School.

The Crusaders knocked off Berkshire 4-3 in the other Division IV Regional Semifinal matchup.