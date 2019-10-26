South Range outlasts Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders beat the Struthers Wildcats in a high scoring affair by a score of 49-42.
South Range had a 13-point lead at the half.
Both teams have a record of 6-3.
South Range hosts Hubbard next Friday while Struthers travels to Poland.
