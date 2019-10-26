South Range outlasts Struthers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Ursuline Irish wide receiver Matthew Reardon was named the Player of the Game in the Irish's 20-13 victory over Cardinal Mooney Friday night in the WKBN 27 Game of the Week.

Reardon had 135 receiving yards on the night and two touchdowns in the second half. The Irish rallied from behind overcoming a thirteen point deficit for the victory over Cardinal Mooney.