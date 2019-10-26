Breaking News
Halloween Trick or Treat times
LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

South Range outlasts Struthers

Sports

South Range had a 13-point lead at the half

by:

Posted: / Updated:
South Range Raiders High School Football

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders beat the Struthers Wildcats in a high scoring affair by a score of 49-42.

South Range had a 13-point lead at the half.

Both teams have a record of 6-3.

South Range hosts Hubbard next Friday while Struthers travels to Poland.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com