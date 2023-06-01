MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range outlasted Lakeview 4-3 in nine innings in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Thursday at Massillon Washington High School.

The Raiders won the game when Tyson Tarajack doubled, and Nick Plunkett eventually came around to score on an overthrow.

It was a pitchers’ dual the first four innings with Billy Skripac for the Raiders and Andrew Brown for the Bulldogs trading scoreless frames and keeping the offenses in check.

Then, in the top of the fifth, Brown led off the inning with a single up the middle and would eventually score on a passed ball to open up the scoring at 1-0 Lakeview.

But South Range answered in the bottom half with a Tyson Tarajack RBI double to tie the game back up before the Raiders took a 2-1 lead headed to the sixth inning.

Then the floodgates opened in the sixth when Lakeview’s Tyler Capan singled to left with the bases loaded, bringing home two runs, giving the Bulldogs a 3-2 advantage.

South Range got one back in the bottom of the sixth to tie it back up at 3-3, and the game headed to extra innings.

South Range, who improves to 23-7, advances to face Waynedale in the Division III Regional Final on Friday at 5 p.m. at Massillon Washington High School.