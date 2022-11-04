CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders, fresh off a 35-6 victory over Liberty in round one, play host to nine-seeded Garfield in week two.

After the G-Men used eight minutes of the clock on their opening possession to put three points on the board, the Raiders only needed 26 seconds to put up seven! Watch the video above to see how they did it.

The winner of #9 Garfield (9-2) and #1 South Range (11-0) will take on the winner of #13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) and #5 Northwest (8-3) in round three.