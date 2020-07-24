South Range looking to duplicate successful first season in Northeast 8

The Raiders finished in 2nd place in the NE8 last year and made the postseason, something they are looking to do again in 2020

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a year of firsts for the South Range football team. Their first year in the Northeast 8 conference, their first time playing school’s like Poland and Hubbard, and it was a successful year at that. A second place finish in the conference and a trip to the playoffs, now the Raiders are trying to replicate what they did last season in 2020.

“That felt great,” said senior quarterback Michael Patrone. “I thought we did really good last year, hopefully we do even better this year.”

It was an impressive showing for South Range in 2019, after dropping two of their first three conference games. The Raiders rolled off four straight league wins, making a statement to the NE8.

“It was definitely a challenge for all of us,” said senior running back Luke Blasko. “I think we all took the challenge as they came every single week. Kind of fun to have a challenge you know is going to be there every single week and you are going to have to work every day at practice for.”

But they know things are going to be even harder this year.

“I think it is going to be even tougher this year,” head coach Dan Yeagley said. “I think we caught some people off-guard last year and I think this year they are going to come get us.”

“I think they all know who we are,” Blasko said. “I think they know what they are going to get when they play us on Fridays. It is something to be ready for.”

Quarterback Michael Patrone got ready to be the full-time starter this year by necessity last season. Patrone stepped in after an injury late in the year to Isaac Allegretto.

Leading the team to a Week 10 win over Hubbard and a first round playoff win against Bellaire.

“I am like more confident know you know,” said Patrone. “Since I got time playing on the field last year at QB, now I am more fluent.”

“I think that it helped Mike a lot,” said senior running back Dylan Dominguez. “To just see the field for a few games like that and to get experience with all the players and plays.”