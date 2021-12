CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range junior captain Gabby Lamparty was one of 70 girls nationwide to be named a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American.

This past season, Lamparty tallied 32 goals and seven assists and was a first-team, all-Ohio selection.

South Range went 14-4 and claimed its second-straight District Championship.

Lamparty has a career total of 87 goals and 40 assists.