South Range joins NE8; poised for a winning season

Raiders return just 5 starters on offense

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range lost each of their final four games of the 2018 season including a 1-point double overtime setback to unbeaten St. Clairsville (41-40) in week nine. The Raiders closed out the season with a 4-6 mark which resulted in their first losing campaign in ten years (2009: 2-8). They’ll look to avoid their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1994 (3-7) and 1995 (4-6). Coach Yeagley returns just 5 starters on offense, “We have a good group of seniors. We need some of our younger players to step up and make an impact early. Our scrimmages will be very important for us to gain experience before our tough non-league schedule begins.” This fall, South Range will begin their first year in the Northeast 8 Conference.

South Range Raiders

Head Coach: Dan Yeagley, 25th season (202-69)

2018 record: 4-6

Five Key Points

1.South Range has had just 2 losing seasons (2018: 4-6; 2009: 2-8) in the last 23 seasons dating back to 1996.

2.For the 9th straight year, South Range averaged above 310-yards per game

3.Through the Raiders first 6 games – they averaged 31.7 points per contests and went 4-2. Over their last four – they went winless (0-4) and averaged just 13.8 points

4.Raiders have had 6 quarterbacks throw for over 1,000-yards in 7 of the last 10 seasons (Ryan Miller accomplished the feat in 2013 & 2014)

5.Since 2000, South Range has had 8 different rushers gain over 1,000-yards.

Offense

Returning Starters: 5

Scoring Offense: 23.8 (26th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 124.8

Passing Offense: 197.5

Total Offense: 322.3

…Senior QB Isaac Allegretto returns after throwing for the third most yardage in school history with 1958 stripes as a junior (1999 – Jake Moore, 2137; 2017 – Aniello Buzzacco, 1995). Coach Yeagley likes what he sees in the leader of the offense, “Isaac is a great quarterback. With his experience, it’ll be like having a coach on the field. I expect him to continue right where he left off. He had a great off-season and is ready to go.” Allegretto did lead the team in rushing touchdowns with 9. He’ll have two of his favorite targets in TE Jacob Gehring (26 catches, 397 yards, 5 TDs) and WR Chris Brooks (24 catches, 451 yards, 4 TDs) also back in the fold. The team must replace their leading rusher Trent Harrold (827 yards), their top two pass catchers (Josh Stear & Ryan Davenport) along with their First-Team (Northeast Inland selection) lineman Tyler Dolak. South Range’s offense has averaged at least 24 points per game in each of the last nine years. The Raiders also will welcome back two starters along the offensive line in Rocco DeLucia and Anthony Czap. “Rocco did a great job for us at center last year,” points out Yeagley. “He’ll be a good anchor for the line. Anthony started at guard last year also and is another one we can build around. Colin McCabe and Richard Ferenchak both got a lot of playing time last year on the offensive line and I expect big things from both of them also. We do need some other linemen to step up and build some depth.”

Defense

Returning Starters: 8

Scoring Defense: 22.7 (29th in Area)

Total Defense: 314.0

…The defensive unit will have tackle Anthony Czap back for his senior season. Czap, last year, finished with 67 tackles, 14 for loss, 4 quarterback sacks, and a pair of fumble recoveries. His classmates and linebackers Colin McCabe (44 tackles, 6 TFL) and Anthony DeLucia (60 tackles, 6 TFL) will help fortify the defense as well. Defensive backs Trey Pancake (64 tackles) and Luke Blasko (51 tackles) will be welcomed back in the secondary. Also, up front, the Raiders will have junior Jacob Gehring back in the mix as he closed out his sophomore campaign with 7 tackles for a loss and 4 quarterback takedowns. Last year’s 7.6 increase in scoring (15.1 in 2017 to 22.7 in 2018) was the highest that the Raiders have had since 2008 (scoring average went from 12.3 in 2017 to 21.0 in 2008). “Like on offense we have players that got some valuable playing time last year,” indicates Yeagley. “Hopefully we can fill those other positions that we’re in need of with some of our younger players.”

Schedule

Aug. 30 – Springfield

Sept. 6 – Crestview

Sept. 13 – at Canton Central Catholic

Sept. 20 – at Poland

Sept. 27 – Girard

Oct. 4 – at Niles

Oct. 11 – Jefferson

Oct. 18 – at Lakeview

Oct. 25 – at Struthers

Nov. 1 – Hubbard