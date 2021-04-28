South Range hires new boys basketball coach

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has learned that South Range High School is hiring Will Klucinec as the Raiders’ new boys head basketball coach, pending school board approval on May 17.

He replaces veteran head coach John Cullen, who retired following the 2020-21 season.

Klucinec spent the past two years as an assistant coach with the Raiders’ program under Cullen.

He previously served as the boys head basketball coach at Salem High School, before moving into the broadcast booth as the color analyst for the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.