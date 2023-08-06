CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – at West Branch Tri-Meet
Aug. 22 – Niles
Aug. 24 – at Hubbard
Aug. 29 – at Poland
Aug. 31 – at Girard
Sept. 5 – at Lakeview
Sept. 11 – Edgewood
Sept. 12 – Struthers
Sept. 14 – at Niles
Sept. 16 – Grand Valley
Sept. 19 – Hubbard
Sept. 20 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 21 – Poland
Sept. 26 – Girard
Sept. 27 – at East Liverpool
Sept. 28 – Lakeview
Oct. 2 – at Western Reserve
Oct. 5 – at Struthers
Oct. 9 – at Ursuline
Oct. 11 – Harding
Oct. 14 – Boardman
South Range High School
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Burgundy and Gold
School address: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406
