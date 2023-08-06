CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – at West Branch Tri-Meet

Aug. 22 – Niles

Aug. 24 – at Hubbard

Aug. 29 – at Poland

Aug. 31 – at Girard

Sept. 5 – at Lakeview

Sept. 11 – Edgewood

Sept. 12 – Struthers

Sept. 14 – at Niles

Sept. 16 – Grand Valley

Sept. 19 – Hubbard

Sept. 20 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 21 – Poland

Sept. 26 – Girard

Sept. 27 – at East Liverpool

Sept. 28 – Lakeview

Oct. 2 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 5 – at Struthers

Oct. 9 – at Ursuline

Oct. 11 – Harding

Oct. 14 – Boardman

South Range High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Burgundy and Gold

School address: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

