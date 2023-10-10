South Range High School Sports South Range football news Two local football teams crack top 10 in state poll NE8 showdown to be featured on Game of the Week 28 local football teams in the current playoff mix Big numbers posted from WKBN Big 22 Contenders Player of the Game: South Range’s Tristan Toy 27 local football teams currently in playoff contention Big 22 Contender: Gus Valentine, South Range 26 local teams in playoff mix in computer rankings Big 22 contenders run wild in Week 5 Top 5 Plays: Defensive scores dominate the top Highlights: South Range vs. Struthers Game of the Week to feature PA college football battle South Range hands Lakeview their first loss Big 22 Contenders set records in Week 3 Week 3 primer; games to watch Big 22 Contender: Brady Crumbacher, South Range Big 22 Contenders break out in Week One Top 5 plays: Statement wins dominate opening week Player of the Game: South Range’s Tristan Toy South Range rolls to season opening win Big 22 Contender: Blake Ewert, South Range Stacked Springfield looking to defend its turf Cardinal Mooney High School volleyball schedule Western Reserve High School volleyball schedule South Range High School volleyball schedule Ursuline High School volleyball schedule Warren G. Harding High School volleyball schedule Poland High School volleyball schedule Girard High School volleyball schedule Lakeview High School volleyball schedule Boardman High School volleyball schedule Niles High School volleyball schedule Liberty builds on playoff momentum with returning … Struthers High School volleyball schedule Hubbard High School volleyball schedule Warren G. Harding High School soccer schedule 2023 Springfield High School Football Preview Maplewood High School Soccer Schedule Liberty High School Football Preview East Liverpool High School Soccer Schedule Springfield High School Soccer Schedule Lakeview High School Soccer Schedule Cardinal Mooney High School Football Preview Struthers High School soccer schedule West Branch High School Soccer Schedule Niles High School soccer schedule South Range High School soccer schedule Girard High School Soccer Schedule Hubbard High School Soccer Schedule Ursuline High School soccer schedule