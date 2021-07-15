South Range High School Soccer Schedule

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range High School has released its boys’ and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.
2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 13 – Canfield
• Aug. 21 – at Boardman
• Aug. 23 – Ursuline
• Aug. 31 – Niles
• Sept. 2 – Hubbard
• Sept. 7 – at Poland
• Sept. 9 – at Lakeview
• Sept. 15 – Jefferson
• Sept. 21 – Girard
• Sept. 23 – at Niles
• Sept. 28 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 30 – Poland
• Oct. 5 – Lakeview
• Oct. 11 – at Jefferson
• Oct. 12 – Central Christian
• Oct. 14 – at Girard
2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 25 – at Niles
• Aug. 30 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 1 – Poland
• Sept. 8 – Lakeview
• Sept. 13 – at Struthers
• Sept. 15 – Jefferson
• Sept. 20 – at Girard
• Sept. 22 – Niles
• Sept. 27 – Hubbard
• Sept. 29 – at Poland
• Oct. 4 – at Lakeview
• Oct. 6 – Struthers
• Oct. 11 – at Jefferson
• Oct. 13 – Girard
South Range High School
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Burgundy and gold
School address: 11375 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH 44406
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the South Range Schools website.