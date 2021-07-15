South Range High School Soccer Schedule

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range High School has released its boys’ and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 13 – Canfield

• Aug. 21 – at Boardman

• Aug. 23 – Ursuline

• Aug. 31 – Niles

• Sept. 2 – Hubbard

• Sept. 7 – at Poland

• Sept. 9 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 15 – Jefferson

• Sept. 21 – Girard

• Sept. 23 – at Niles

• Sept. 28 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 30 – Poland

• Oct. 5 – Lakeview

• Oct. 11 – at Jefferson

• Oct. 12 – Central Christian

• Oct. 14 – at Girard

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 25 – at Niles

• Aug. 30 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 1 – Poland

• Sept. 8 – Lakeview

• Sept. 13 – at Struthers

• Sept. 15 – Jefferson

• Sept. 20 – at Girard

• Sept. 22 – Niles

• Sept. 27 – Hubbard

• Sept. 29 – at Poland

• Oct. 4 – at Lakeview

• Oct. 6 – Struthers

• Oct. 11 – at Jefferson

• Oct. 13 – Girard

South Range High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Burgundy and gold

School address: 11375 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH 44406

