CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 girls’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 19 – at Springfield

• Aug. 23 – at Hubbard

• Aug. 28 – Poland

• Aug. 30 – Lakeview

• Aug. 31 – Maplewood

• Sept. 6 – at Struthers

• Sept. 13 – at Girard

• Sept. 16 – at Harding

• Sept. 18 – at Niles

• Sept. 20 – Hubbard

• Sept. 25 – at Poland

• Sept. 27 – at Lakeview

• Oct. 2 – Struthers

• Oct. 9 – Girard

• Oct. 11 – Niles

• Oct. 14 – at West Branch

2023 boys’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 15 – at Canton McKinley

• Aug. 19 – Ursuline

• Sept. 2 – at Boardman

• Sept. 5 – at East Liverpool

• Sept. 12 – Hubbard

• Sept. 14 – Lakeview

• Sept. 19 – at Niles

• Sept. 21 – Poland

• Sept. 26 – at Girard

• Sept. 28 – Hubbard

• Oct. 3 – at Lakeview

• Oct. 5 – Niles

• Oct. 9 – at Salem

• Oct. 10 – at Poland

• Oct. 12 – Girard

• Oct. 14 – Loudenville

South Range High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Burgundy and Gold

School address: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

Stadium location: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

