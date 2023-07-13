CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 girls’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 19 – at Springfield
• Aug. 23 – at Hubbard
• Aug. 28 – Poland
• Aug. 30 – Lakeview
• Aug. 31 – Maplewood
• Sept. 6 – at Struthers
• Sept. 13 – at Girard
• Sept. 16 – at Harding
• Sept. 18 – at Niles
• Sept. 20 – Hubbard
• Sept. 25 – at Poland
• Sept. 27 – at Lakeview
• Oct. 2 – Struthers
• Oct. 9 – Girard
• Oct. 11 – Niles
• Oct. 14 – at West Branch
2023 boys’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 15 – at Canton McKinley
• Aug. 19 – Ursuline
• Sept. 2 – at Boardman
• Sept. 5 – at East Liverpool
• Sept. 12 – Hubbard
• Sept. 14 – Lakeview
• Sept. 19 – at Niles
• Sept. 21 – Poland
• Sept. 26 – at Girard
• Sept. 28 – Hubbard
• Oct. 3 – at Lakeview
• Oct. 5 – Niles
• Oct. 9 – at Salem
• Oct. 10 – at Poland
• Oct. 12 – Girard
• Oct. 14 – Loudenville
South Range High School
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Burgundy and Gold
School address: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406
Stadium location: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406
