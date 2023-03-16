CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range claimed its third consecutive district championship last May by defeating Gilmour Academy 5-1.

The Raiders were defeated in the next round by the eventual-state finalist, Triway.

The defending Northeast 8 champions are after more success in 2023. “We’re expecting a good season after losing just two starters from last year,” coach Jeff DeRose said. “Their projected replacements are very talented. We should have power at the plate, so I expect a number of extra base hits. We‘re not the fastest team, but our power will hopefully compensate.”

The team returns plenty of experience with seniors Jamie Feren, Juli Stachowicz (8-1, 1.91 ERA, 121 Ks), Samantha Susany (.452 BA, 4 HRs, 39 RBIs; 14-6, 1.50 ERA, 112 Ks) and Kelly Szolek (.489 BA, 42 Hs) all back in the fold along with junior Madison Dado (.454 BA, 44 Hs).

The coaching staff praised freshman Keira Brogan, who moved into the district from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

The pitching of Susany and Stachowicz should play a big role in the success of the team. “Sam’s a righty with great off-speed [pitches]. Juli’s our lefty, she throws hard. Both are signed to play college ball.”

South Range Raiders Softball Preview

2022 Record: 22-7

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won Canfield District over Gilmour Academy (5-1), lost to Tuslaw in Regional Semifinal (6-1)

Coach: Jeff DeRose

Key Returnees

Jamie Feren, Senior

Julie Stachowicz, Senior

Samantha Susany, Senior

Kelly Szolek, Senior

Madison Dado, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Jefferson

Mar. 28 – at Jefferson

Mar. 30 – Lakeview

Mar. 31 – Columbiana

Apr. 3 – at Niles

Apr. 4 – Niles

Apr. 5 – at Lakeview

Apr. 10-14 – at Myrtle Beach GrandStrand Classic

Apr. 17 – at Poland

Apr. 18 – Poland

Apr. 22 – at Stow/Tallmadge

Apr. 24 – Hubbard

Apr. 25 – at Hubbard

Apr. 28-29 – Prebis Invitational

May 1 – at Struthers

May 2 – Struthers

May 5 – at Hoover

May 8 – at Girard

May 9 – Girard