South Range High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

CANFIELD Ohio (WKBN) – Replacing a pair of standouts in Izzy Lamparty (20.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.8 spg) and Bree Kohler (4.8 ppg, 3.7 apg, 4.2 spg) will not be an easy task. However, coach Jeff Fishel has a solid foundation which should succeed in the coming season.

“We’ll have to rely on our experience early and have our leaders support our younger girls in their development,” states Fishel. “Our girls have put in a very focused effort in the off-season and we’re excited about the team we’ll put on the floor this season. We start the season with two difficult games versus Salem and Hoban then jump right into league play. We’ll have to be ready to go from day one and we’ll have to be focused on improving every day. Our defense and up-tempo style will be fun to play and fun to watch.”

South Range returns five letter winners – Lexi Giles (12.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg), Mallory Vidman (4.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg), Devin Sauerwein (1.3 ppg), Emma Cunningham (3.2 ppg) and Hannah Heikkinen (1.7 ppg). The Lady Raiders will also have a trio of newcomers who the staff is high on – Grace McQuiston, Liv Yeagley and Madison Dado.

The season tips off on November 19 against Salem.

South Range Raiders

Head Coach: Jeff Fishel

2020-21 Record: 23-5 (13-1), Northeast 8

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 55.7

Scoring Defense: 34.4

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Izzy Lamparty – 20.4

Rebounding: Izzy Lamparty – 10.1

Assists: Bree Kohler – 3.7

Steals: Gabby Lamparty – 4.6

Field Goal Percentage: Izzy Lamparty – 57.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Sophia Lowery – 38.5%

Free Throw Percentage: Izzy Lamparty – 73.6%

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 19 – Salem

Nov. 23 – at Hoban

Dec. 2 – Girard

Dec. 4 – at Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 6 – at Jefferson

Dec. 9 – at Lakeview

Dec. 13 – Poland

Dec. 16 – Hubbard

Dec. 18 – Laurel

Dec. 28 – Tallmadge

Dec. 29 – Garfield

Jan. 3 – at Struthers

Jan. 6 – at Niles

Jan. 10 – at Girard

Jan. 13 – Jefferson

Jan. 20 – Lakeview

Jan. 24 – at Poland

Jan. 27 – at Hubbard

Jan. 31 – Struthers

Feb. 3 – Niles

Feb. 10 – Brookfield

Feb. 12 – Canfield