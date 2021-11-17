South Range High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In March, John Cullen retired as South Range’s head basketball coach. “We need to continue the success coach Cullen has established over the past 8 years,” says first-year head coach Will Klucinec. “We have a big challenge ahead of us. We need to get a lot of guys acclimated to the varsity level. We don’t have many players with varsity basketball experience for the upcoming season. We expect to compete every night and progressively improve throughout the season.”

The Raiders will feature two returning starters in Dylan Turvey and Cory Penick. South Range features four other seniors joining Penick in Ethan Zinz, Mark Naples, Zac Smith and Aiden English. The junior class will have Joey Plunkett, Aiden Leone and Shane Lindstrom while the team will also have four sophomores including Brady Crumbacher, Logan Baxter, Landon Moore and Turvey. Also, the coaching staff is high on the following freshmen – Tristan Toy, Graham Heikkinen, Jared Klucinec and Luke Rohan.

“Collectively, we’ll need everyone to establish an identity, a role and improve to help us be successful this season. The quicker we can implement our system, work together, and develop continuity will determine our success.”

South Range Raiders

Head Coach: Will Klucinec, 1st season

2020-21 Record: 12-11 (7-5), 4th place in Northeast 8

Last 5-Year Record: 90-31 (74.4%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 50.9

Scoring Defense: 49.2

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Eli Taylor – 11.4

Rebounding: Mike Patrone – 6.1

Assists: Nate Brown – 4.1

Steals: Nate Brown & Brandon Mikos – 1.8

Field Goal Percentage: Luke Crumbacher – 45.5%

Three-Point Percentage: Eli Taylor – 32.7%

Free Throw Percentage: Eli Taylor – 79.1%

2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference Standings (League Record)

Struthers – 12-0

Poland – 8-1

Lakeview – 7-4

South Range – 7-5

Jefferson – 4-6

Hubbard – 2-8

Niles – 2-9

Girard – 1-10

PREVIEW

-The Raiders graduated five of their top six scorers from last year’s 12-win group (Eli Taylor, 11.4; Mike Patrone, 10.3; Brandon Mikos, 8.4; Nate Brown, 5.9; Luke Crumbacher, 3.5).

-Over the last six years, South Range has not allowed their opposition to average 50-points per game (2020-21: 49.2; 2019-20: 49.5; 2018-19: 47.6; 2017-18: 43.2; 2016-17: 42.7; 2015-16: 47.3).

-In three years in the Northeast 8 Conference – the Raiders have compiled a 25-15 record (62.5%).

-South Range has finished each of the last seven years with a winning overall record.

-Sophomore Dylan Turvey returns after enjoying success as a freshman (3.8 ppg, 1.5 apg).

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 -at Southeast

Dec. 3 – Louisville

Dec. 7 – West Branch

Dec. 10 – at Girard

Dec. 14 – Jefferson

Dec. 17 – Lakeview

Dec. 28 – at Springfield

Jan. 4 – at Poland

Jan. 7 – at Hubbard

Jan. 11 – Struthers

Jan. 14 – Niles

Jan. 21 – Girard

Jan. 25 – at Jefferson

Jan. 28 – at Lakeview

Feb. 1 – Poland

Feb. 4 – Hubbard

Feb. 8 – at Struthers

Feb. 11 – at Niles

Feb. 12 – at Heartland Christian

Feb. 15 – Cardinal Mooney