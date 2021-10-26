South Range High School Basketball Schedules

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the South Range High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 -at Southeast
Dec. 3 – Louisville
Dec. 7 – West Branch
Dec. 10 – at Girard
Dec. 14 – Jefferson
Dec. 17 – Lakeview
Dec. 28 – at Springfield
Jan. 4 – at Poland
Jan. 7 – at Hubbard
Jan. 11 – Struthers
Jan. 14 – Niles
Jan. 21 – Girard
Jan. 25 – at Jefferson
Jan. 28 – at Lakeview
Feb. 1 – Poland
Feb. 4 – Hubbard
Feb. 8 – at Struthers
Feb. 11 – at Niles
Feb. 12 – at Heartland Christian
Feb. 15 – Cardinal Mooney
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 19 – Salem
Nov. 23 – at Hoban
Dec. 2 – Girard
Dec. 4 – at Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 6 – at Jefferson
Dec. 9 – at Lakeview
Dec. 13 – Poland
Dec. 16 – Hubbard
Dec. 18 – Laurel
Dec. 28 – Tallmadge
Dec. 29 – Garfield
Jan. 3 – at Struthers
Jan. 6 – at Niles
Jan. 10 – at Girard
Jan. 13 – Jefferson
Jan. 20 – Lakeview
Jan. 24 – at Poland
Jan. 27 – at Hubbard
Jan. 31 – Struthers
Feb. 3 – Niles
Feb. 10 – Brookfield
Feb. 12 – Canfield
South Range High School
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Gold and Burgundy
School address:-11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd Suite M, Canfield, OH 44406
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the South Range Local School website
If you have corrections to the SRHS basketball schedule please contact support.