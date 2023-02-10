BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Sports Team 27 has confirmed that veteran Dan Yeagley is retiring as the head football coach at South Range.

He informed his players of the decision on Friday morning.

Yeagley led the Raiders’ program to a record of 248-75 in 28 seasons.

Last Fall, Yeagley and the Raiders posted an undefeated 16-0 season and won the first football state title in program history.

Under his watch, Yeagley has led South Range to 11 double-digit win seasons, three undefeated regular seasons, three regional championships (2005, 2017, 2022), and one state title.