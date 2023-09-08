CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range held off Lakeview, 28-21, to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

The Raiders were led by the running of Blake Ewert, who gained 195 yards on 11 carries. He scored twice on the ground.

Lakeview’s quarterback Boom Gillis threw for two scores and also led the Bulldogs in rushing with 148 yards on 28 totes and a touchdown.

The Raiders (3-1) will travel to Struthers for a week five showdown with the Wildcats.

Lakeview (3-1) will look to get back on track when they play host to Niles next week.

Scoring Chart

South Range, 28-21 (Final)

First Quarter

SR – Blake Ewert, 5-yard TD run (Luke Starkey kick, 9:21)

SR – Ewert, 79-yard TD run (Starkey kick, 5:26)

Second Quarter

L – Andrew Brown, 23-yard TD catch from Boom Gillis (Easton Bradley kick, 1:59)

Third Quarter

SR – Tristan Toy, 1-yard TD run (Logan Butcher kick, 11:01)

L – Hayden Newton, 10-yard TD catch from Gillis (Bradley kick, 5:35)

SR – Gavin Nagy, 85-yard interception return for TD (Butcher kick, 3:11)

Fourth Quarter

L – Gillis, 1-yard TD run (Bradley kick)

