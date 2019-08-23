South Range handles Poland; Raiders record 4th win of the season

South Range handled Poland 3-1 Thursday night in high school volleyball action

South Range Raiders High School Volleyball.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range handled Poland 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21) Thursday night in high school volleyball action.

Anna Primavera led the Lady Raiders with 11 kills and 11 digs.

Izzy Lamparty added 10 kills in the win. Reagan Irons piled up 20 digs and five assists. Emily Irons added 30 assists in the victory.

South Range improves to 4-1 overall on the season. The Raiders return to action Tuesday on the road at Lakeview.

With the loss, Poland drops to 0-2 on the campaign.

