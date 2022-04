CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After falling to Lakeview 7-6 Thursday night, the South Range softball team bounced back Friday to defeat the Bulldogs 9-1.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

South Range jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings. The Raiders led 9-0 in the seventh, but Lakeview tacked on a late run to make it 9-1.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play.