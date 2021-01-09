South Range gets by Hubbard; Turvey nets 15

Dylan Turvey and Michael Patrone each scored 5 in the fourth quarter

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Dylan Turvey and Michael Patrone each scored 5 in the fourth quarter to lift South Range by Hubbard, 50-44.

Turvey led the Raiders with 15 points. Patrone closed out his night with 9 points.

Brandon Mikos also scored 9. Eli Taylor added 8 for South Range.

The Raiders were trailing by 1 entering the fourth quarter, 35-34, before outscoring Hubbard 16-9 in the final eight minutes.

South Range will play host to Lakeview on Tuesday.

Ryan Laird and Andrew Frank both scored 14 points for Hubbard. Riley Heckert tallied 11 points, all coming in the first half.

The Eagles will welcome Niles on Tuesday.