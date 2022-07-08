CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There has been no shortage of success for the South Range football team in the last few years, with back-to-back Northeast 8 conference titles and trips to the Regional Final.

But even with all the wins racking up, there are still a few things eluding the Raiders.

“Know the goal and know that we can get to that point. It is just about getting over the hump,” said senior wide receiver Shane Lindstrom.

That hump has been Kirtland. In the last two seasons, South Range has just two losses, both to the Hornets.

“You know, we all have a sour taste in our mouths,” senior lineman Chris Colucci said. “We want back in that Regional Final we lost the last two years there. We have a sour taste, and we just want to win it all this year.”

The Raiders have ripped through the regular season lately. South Range has won 20 straight regular-season games, their last loss coming on October 4, 2019, to Niles.

“It means a lot; it is about the winning culture here at South Range,” said Colucci

“Everyone, they see the 20 wins, but they do not see what goes on outside the lines of football,” Lindstrom said. “All the work we put in, not just June to November, hopefully, December. But in the offseason, all the workouts, all the ice baths, all the extra work after practice.”

South Range loses some key pieces from last year, but Big 22 winner and quarterback Billy Skripac returns. He threw for 2,351 yards and added nearly 700 on the ground with 37 total touchdowns.

“What he did last year was phenomenal,” head Coach Dan Yeagley said. “He did a great job last year, completed 71 percent of your passes, throw for 2,000-plus yards and rush for another 700. He did everything we asked for and then more.”

“Especially being a receiver, I love having him back, childhood best friends,” said Lindstrom. “But I think what makes him so great is what he does off the field — great teammate, great friend, great mentor. He is always willing to work out with me and asking other people to work out.”

With the expectations again high, the Raiders are just trying to get through July and August before worrying about November and December.

“Take it one game at a time,” Lindstrom said. “We cannot be focused on Week 11, 12, 13, 14 when we haven’t even played Week 1. You have to take it one day at a time and get better every day.”