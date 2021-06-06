Highlights: South Range falls short in state championship game

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Fairview blanked South Range 10-0 in six innings in the Division III State Championship game at Akron Firestone Stadium Sunday afternoon.

South Range Pitcher Bree Kohler allowed 10 runs (seven earned) on 12 hits with five strikeouts.

Fairview’s Clair Shininger opened the scoring for the Apaches with a two-run double in the top of the second inning.

Fairview increased the lead to 4-0 on Olivia Ricica’s two-run double to left in the third inning.

Later in the third, Paige Ricica delivered an RBI single to make it 5-0 in favor of Fairview.

Anna Ankey hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give Fairview a 7-0 lead. Later in the sixth, Olivia Ricica added a two-run single, increasing the advantage to 9-0.

Paige Ricica made it 10-0 with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

South Range was making its second appearance in the state final, having previously played in the championship back in 2016. That year, the Raiders fell to Wheelersburg.

South Range’s seasons ends with a record of 30-4.

The Raiders tied the program record with 30 wins following Saturday’s victory over Johnstown in the state semifinals.

Fairview caps off its championship season with a record of 28-1.