TWINSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Perry versus South Range: a couple of heavyweights match up against one another in the Division V Region 17 championship game.

The Pirates are unbeaten, while South Range has won its last 11. Something has to give. Who will prevail in this much-anticipated playoff contest?

High School Football Playoffs – Division V Region 17 Championship

Friday, November 17, 2023, at 7 p.m.

South Range (12-1) vs. Perry (13-0)

2023 team statistics:

Scoring Offense: Perry, 38.8; South Range, 36.2

Scoring Defense: Perry, 6.5; South Range, 14.1

Game notes:

-Last year, South Range won the state championship as coach Dan Yeagley went out on top. Former Raider standout and assistant David Rach took over and has kept the machine revving as South Range is 12-1.

-The Raiders outscored Clearview in the second half, 34-8, to cruise to a 48-21 victory in the regional semifinal round. Aiden Dominguez raced for three touchdowns for the Raiders.

-Over the past four years (2020-23), South Range has posted a 50-3 record.

-The Raiders are seeking its’ fourth regional championship (2005, 2017, 2022).

-Two opponents this season have finished a game within 20 points of Perry (Kirtland, lost by 18; Geneva, lost by 16).

-Jayden Studio ran over 200 yards and 3 scores in the Pirates’ 42-14 victory over Garfield last week.

-Perry has achieved double-digit victories in seven of the last eight years.

-The Pirates’ last regional championship was in 2016, Perry’s first appearance in the state tournament.

2023 Results

South Range (12-1)

Raiders 48 Clearview 21*

Raiders 35 Ridgewood 0*

Raiders 43 Fairless 20*

Raiders 35 Hubbard 0

Raiders 38 Louisville 8

Raiders 48 Niles 14

Raiders 49 Girard 21

Raiders 21 Poland 7

Raiders 37 Struthers 33

Raiders 28 Lakeview 21

Raiders 41 Warren JFK 3

Green 21 Raiders 7

Raiders 41 Springfield 14

*-playoff

Perry (13-0)

Pirates 42 Garrettsville Garfield 14*

Pirates 34 Sandy Valley 7*

Pirates 56 Crestwood 0*

Pirates 47 Hawken 7

Pirates 34 West Geauga 0

Pirates 41 Chagrin Falls 10

Pirates 42 Orange 14

Pirates 33 Lutheran West 0

Pirates 36 Geneva 20

Pirates 50 Jefferson 0

Pirates 24 Kirtland 6

Pirates 33 Painesville Harvey 0

Pirates 32 Madison 7

*-playoff

