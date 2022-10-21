CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – “Uh, no, we don’t talk about it at all,” says a laughing South Range head coach Dan Yeagley

He might not want to talk about the Raiders success the last few years but it is hard not to.

South Range has won 29 straight regular season games and a win Friday against Hubbard will give them their third straight unbeaten regular season.

“I think our whole senior group has done a really good job of not overlooking anybody,” senior quarterback Billy Skripac says.

“Just trying to be our best every day,” says senior wideout Shane Lindstrom.

“Every rep, we are either getting better or getting worse. And the coaches have done a great job of instilling that mindset in us.”

The streak dates back to October 2019. And the Raiders schedule has been no joke.

Seven of the nine teams South Range has faced so far this season are in playoff position.

Head Coach Dan Yeagley says it is all about preparation.

“Hard work, their focus, their attitudes and just their preparation,” Yeagley says. “They prepare week in and week in for every one of our opponents and do a great job of knowing what they have to do.”

“There is at least one football player in every classroom watching Hudl, talking about it,” says Lindstrom. “We are in a group chat in Snapchat texting about this team and what we have to do.”

That dedication has led the Raiders to the top seed in Division 5, Region 17 regardless of what happens Friday. And when the page turns to the playoffs, the Raiders are looking to win the region for the first time since 2017.

“I think we can be one of the most dangerous teams in the area in all divisions,” says Skripac.

“And one of the top teams in Division 5.”