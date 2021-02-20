South Range evens their record; tops Jefferson on the road

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range closes out the regular season with a 57-49 road win at Jefferson. The Raiders improve their mark to 10-10 overall.

Mike Patrone led all scorers with 18. Number 15 scored at least a pair of field goals in each quarter of play. Eli Taylor also registered double-digits as he closed out his day with 12 points (6-6 FT).

The Raiders connected on 93.3% of their foul shots (14-15).

South Range will host Conneaut on Tuesday in the Division III Northeast 1 Sectional Semifinal matchup. The winner gets Garrettsville Garfield.

The Falcons featured a trio of double-figure scorers – Kody Cunningham (14), Bobby Ray (13) and John Castrilla (12). Jefferson made just 50% of their free throws (7-14).

Jefferson will be matched against Grand Valley in the Division III Northeast 2 Sectional Semifinal on Tuesday. The winner will play Waterloo.