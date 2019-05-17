South Range edges Crestview; Raiders win first District Title since 2016

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range edged Crestview 4-3 in the Division III Softball District Finals Thursday evening at South Range High School.
Jillian Strecansky gave the Raiders a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 6th inning with a sac-fly scoring Drew Feren.
Feren went 2-2 with two runs scored in the win. Reagan Irons went 1-3 with 2 RBI’s for South Range.
Bree Kohler picked up the win in the circle, tossing a complete game, allowing three earned runs with seven strikeouts.
Crestview’s Baylie Bettura went 1-3 with 2 RBI’s in the loss. Skyler Mattern also drove in a run for the Rebels going 1-3 on the day.
Crestview ends the season with a record of 22-7.
South Range improves to 20-9 on the campaign. The Raiders advance to their first Regional Semifinal since 2016. The Raiders will face defending state-champion Champion on Wednesday at 5PM at Massillon Washington High School.
