South Range downs Garfield for 12th win

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range improved to 12-10 after their sectional championship win over Garfield, 53-46, in Garrettsville.

Six Raiders scored six points or more led by Brandon Mikos’ 11 points (all of which were scored in the second and third quarters). Nate Brown and Mike Perry each had eight points.

South Range, the #9 seed in the Division III Northeast 1 District, will face the #5 seeded Pymatuning Valley on Tuesday for the opportunity to play for the district crown. The Lakers dropped Berkshire, 61-41, Friday night.

Garfield featured three players who scored double digits – Trystan Gedeon (13), Kaidan Spade (13) and Colin Lysiak (10).

The G-Men were able to stay close by making nine three-pointers.

Division III Northeast 1 District Semifinal (Tuesday)

Champion at Springfield

South Range at Pymatuning Valley