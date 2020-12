CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On the first day of South Range’s Holiday Classic, the host Lady Raiders topped Boardman, 72-36.

Izzy Lamparty scored 26 points, 11 baskets were from the field. Lexi Giles added 11 while Gabby Lamparty and Bree Kohler each scored in double figures as well with 10 points.

The Lady Raiders improve to 6-2. South Range’s lone loss this month was a setback in overtime to Hoban.

Emma Mills and Katie Stamp accounted for 10 and 9 points respectively for Boardman.