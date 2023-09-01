CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range picked up their second win of the season Friday night, scoring 41 unanswered points to defeat Warren JFK, 41-3.

The Raiders were led by Blake Ewert who had two touchdown runs and Brady Crumbacher who pulled in two touchdown receptions from Tristan Toy.

Aiden Dominguez and Luke Starkey also added a late touchdown for the Raiders in the win.

Warren JFK (1-2) will visit Sandusky Perkins in week four. South Range (2-1) will visit Lakeview.