AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — Wheelersburg topped South Range 6-1 in the Division III softball state semifinals at Akron’s Firestone Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The Raiders were making their second trip to state in the last three years.

Wheelersburg opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single from Catie Boggs, giving the Pirates 1-0 lead.

Wheelersburg added two more runs in the bottom of the second inning, including a solo homer by Macee Eaton. Wheelersburg led 3-0 after 3 innings of play.

Boggs drove in another run when she reached base on a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning, increasing the lead to 6-0.

South Range got on the board in the fifth inning when Ashley Rupert delivered an RBI single scoring Anna Aey, cutting the deficit to 6-1.

Pitcher Andi Jo Howard picked up the win for Wheelersburg, tossing 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on seven hits with four strikeouts.

Kaylynn Carter pitched the final 1 2/3 innings with one strikeout in relief.

Julie Stachowicz tossed a complete game for South Range, allowing 6 runs (4 earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts.

South Range ends the season with a record of 26-4.

Wheelersburg improves to 31-0, and advances to face Indian Lake in the Division III State Final on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.