CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range finished Northeast Eight Conference play with a perfect 7-0 record Friday night with a 35-0 victory over Hubbard.

The Raiders improve to 9-1 on the season. Hubbard’s regular season ends with a record of 4-6.

South Range entered the game ranked #2 in Division V, Region 17. Hubbard was holding the final playoff spot, #16, in Division IV, Region 13. Check WKBN.com on Sunday afternoon for all of the playoff matchups.

The Raiders were led by Triston Toy’s two touchdown passes and another touchdown on the ground.

Blake Ewert, Aiden Dominguez, Gaven Nagy and Brady Crumbacher all contributed a touchdown in the win.