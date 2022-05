NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The top-seeded South Range baseball team downed fourth-seeded Columbiana 7-2 Wednesday to claim its second straight Division III District Championship.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

South Range improves to 22-2 on the season. Columbiana finishes the season with a 20-8 record.

The Raiders will play in the Division III regional semifinal against Gates Mills Hawken on Thursday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. in Massillon.