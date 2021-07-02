South Range catcher wins Johnny Bench Award

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range baseball standout Trey Pancake has been named the top baseball catcher in Ohio, winning the Johnny Bench Award.

Ten winners of the 2021 Johnny Bench Awards presented by MSA Sport have been announced, which honor the top NCAA Division I male and female college catchers along with the top high school baseball and softball catchers from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

“Congratulations to the 2021 class of the Johnny Bench Awards,” said Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in a release. “This special group of athletes persevered through the challenge of a canceled 2020 season and other adversities, continuing to work on their craft and succeed at a high level. We look forward to their future success wherever their career may take them next.”

The 10 winners will be honored on Tuesday, July 20 at the Johnny Bench Awards Luncheon at the Great American Ball Park and recognized that evening during pregame ceremonies before the Reds take on the New York Mets.

Pancake is committed to play baseball at Ohio State.