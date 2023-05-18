CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range softball team claimed a Division III District Championship on Thursday as the Raiders topped Poland 6-5.

Watch the video above to see highlights and to hear reactions from South Range.

Tied at 5 in the bottom of the seventh and with the bases loaded, Gretchen Bartels smashed a single to right field, which brought home the game-winning run.

Poland would score the first runs of the game on back-to-back home runs in the first inning to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 advantage.

South Range would respond in the fourth inning when Anna Aey and Julianna Stachowicz blasted home runs to even the score at 3 a piece.

Poland would come right back in the fifth on a Mary Brandt home run, her second of the day, giving the Bulldogs the lead back at 5-3.

South Range would get the score back level in their half of the fifth inning with two runs to set up Bartels’ heroics in the seventh.

With the win, South Range advances to play Triway on Wednesday at 5 p.m. from the Willig Softball Complex in Canton.