South Range boys’ tournament game moved to Wednesday

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range/Pymatuning Valley Division III Boys Basketball District Semifinal matchup has been moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Andover.

It was originally slated to be played Tuesday evening.

The schedule change comes as a result of the South Range girls basketball team competing at regionals Tuesday evening.

The Lady Raiders will face Warrensville Heights in the Division III Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

The winner will face the winner of Garrettsville Garfield/Waynedale in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.