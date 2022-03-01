CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In coach Will Klucinec’s first season at the helm, South Range was one win shy of posting a 7-7 record in the highly-competitive Northeast 8 Conference. The Raiders began the year only winning one of their first 12 games. However, South Range closed out the campaign by winning six of their last 12 outings.

The team featured four players who averaged seven points or more per game.

In the post-season, South Range got by Pymatuning Valley (59-52) before falling to Liberty (55-44) in the sectional championship game.

2021-22 South Range Raiders Boys Basketball

Head Coach: Will Klucinec

Record: 7-17 (6-8), fifth place in Northeast 8

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Landon Moore (SO) – 12.3

Ayden Leon (JR) – 9.3

Dylan Turvey (SO) – 8.2

Mark Naples (SR) – 7.5

Cory Penick (SR) – 4.3

Jared Klucinec (FR) – 3.7

Rebounding

Landon Moore (SO) – 7.2

Dylan Turvey (SO) – 6.0

Ayden Leon (JR) – 5.1

Mark Naples (SR) – 3.5

Assists

Dylan Turvey (SO) – 2.6

Mark Naples (SR) – 2.2

Cory Penick (SR) – 1.6

Steals

Landon Moore (SO) – 1.8

Three-Point Percentage

Jared Klucinec (FR) – 42.9%

Free Throw Percentage

Jared Klucinec (FR) – 90.5%

Field Goal Percentage

Landon Moore (SO) – 49.1%

South Range’s Recent History

Scoring 12 points or more per game

2021-22: Landon Moore – 12.3

2019-20: Chris Brooks – 19.6

2018-19: Chris Brooks – 17.2; Jaxon Anderson – 12.4

2017-18: Mike Cunningham – 14.2; Jaxon Anderson – 12.6

2016-17: Dan Ritter – 15.6; Brandon Youngs – 12.0

2015-16: Preston Stitt – 13.5

2014-15: Garrett Anderson – 15.6; Preston Stitt – 14.0

2013-14: Garrett Anderson – 13.0